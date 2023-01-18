Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.20 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.60% of Signet Jewelers worth $95,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.0 %

SIG opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

