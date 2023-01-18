Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.23 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.65% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $96,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 159,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $7,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,999.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,975,674 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

