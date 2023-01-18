Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.35 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $97,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

