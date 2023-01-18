Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $107,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -519.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.