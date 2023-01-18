Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Comerica worth $96,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

