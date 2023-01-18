Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 148,609 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Rayonier worth $85,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.57%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

