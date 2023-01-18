Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,051 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $105,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

