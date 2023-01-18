Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $104,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $390.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $579.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

