Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $119,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

