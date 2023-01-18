Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $113,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $241.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

