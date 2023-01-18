Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $112,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

