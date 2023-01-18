Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.57% of Plexus worth $86,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 23.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Plexus stock opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $159,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

