Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,009 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 49.68% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $88,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 85,114 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 116,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.