Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 121,081 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 121,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.15% of PDC Energy worth $119,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,126. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

