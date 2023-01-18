Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 164,831 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,048 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 164,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $86,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 31.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

