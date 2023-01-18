Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 204,017 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $96,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,400 shares of company stock worth $52,975,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

