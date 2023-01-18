Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $92,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.43 and its 200 day moving average is $412.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

