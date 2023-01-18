Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 69,881 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $86,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.70.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $510.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.82 and a 200-day moving average of $463.81. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

