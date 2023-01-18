Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,381 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.92% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $93,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

