Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Ingredion worth $89,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

