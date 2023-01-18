Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $27.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.
VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
