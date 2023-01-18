Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $27.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.