Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the December 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($14.13) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vivendi from €12.30 ($13.37) to €13.40 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue lowered Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €12.30 ($13.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vivendi from €12.20 ($13.26) to €11.50 ($12.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Vivendi Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

