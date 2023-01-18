VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.12

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $13.30. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 8,667 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 121.67% and a net margin of 92.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

