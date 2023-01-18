Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.54) to €19.60 ($21.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

