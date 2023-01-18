Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in December

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VONOY stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Vonovia has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $29.05.

Get Vonovia alerts:

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.