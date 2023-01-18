W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.