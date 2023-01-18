Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

WCH opened at €139.55 ($151.68) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.34 and a 200-day moving average of €127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

