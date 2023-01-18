Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of WACLY stock opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.25. Wacoal has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. is involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

