WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 254.2% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

