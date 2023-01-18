Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wanderport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDRP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Wanderport has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

