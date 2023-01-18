Wedbush Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $242.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

