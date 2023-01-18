Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Short Interest Update

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wegener Price Performance
WGNR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Wegener has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Wegener
