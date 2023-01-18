Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WERN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

