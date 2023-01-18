West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of West Bancorporation worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.