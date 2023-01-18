William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Accolade in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.47). The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($6.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accolade by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 438,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 259,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

