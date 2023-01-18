Williams Trading Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Buy

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.84 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

