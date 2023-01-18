Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

