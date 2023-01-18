World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,529 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 2,009 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

