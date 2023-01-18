X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Down 0.8%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. 37,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,103,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Piper Sandler began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 765,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.