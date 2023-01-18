Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 774,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

