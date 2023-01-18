Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.09. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 36,520 shares trading hands.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.33.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 113.36% and a negative net margin of 2,571.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
