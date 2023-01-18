Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.