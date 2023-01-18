Zeta Resources Limited Sells 100,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$234,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,966,545 shares in the company, valued at C$63,266,211.22.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$182,890.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total transaction of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$470.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

