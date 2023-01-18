Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $59.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

