120,835 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE:LSI opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.11%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

