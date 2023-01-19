2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 6,587 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $68,900.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 9th, Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07.

2seventy bio Stock Down 4.9 %

TSVT stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $369.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 408,376 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

