2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 6,587 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $68,900.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07.

2seventy bio Stock Down 4.9 %

TSVT stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $369.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 408,376 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

