32,819 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,819 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

