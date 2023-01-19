370,287 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 370,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,638,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after acquiring an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,678,000 after acquiring an additional 525,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.