3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,456.00

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,456 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,452.50 ($17.72), with a volume of 43167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440.50 ($17.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($22.70) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.98).

3i Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £13.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,339.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,232.28.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

3i Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 23.25 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

