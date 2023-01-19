A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 15th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

AOS opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

